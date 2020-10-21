Trump Bashes '60 Minutes' and Veteran Journalist Lesley Stahl After Abruptly Ending Interview

President Donald Trump on Wednesday took aim at “60 Minutes” after he was said to have abruptly cut off an interview at the White House with correspondent Lesley Stahl. After 45 minutes, Trump reportedly looked at his staff and said, “I think we're done, do you guys agree?” and proceeded to walk out.

He then lashed out at Stahl at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania Tuesday.

“You have to see what we do to '60 Minutes,'” he told the crowd. “You’re gonna love it; Lesley Stahl is not gonna be happy."

Trump has since threatened to release the White House’s own recording of the interview ahead of the broadcast of the “60 Minutes” episode on Sunday. He’s also posted on Twitter saying Stahl was “not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me” and promised “much more to come.”

In response, CBS News said "Stahl wore a mask as she entered the White House and greeted the president. She removed her mask when socially distanced just before the interview began. The clip Trump tweeted occurred after the interview and shows Stahl speaking with her producers, all of whom had tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday."

Three White House sources told The Washington Post that Trump overreacted to Stahl’s “tone.”

Sunday's “60 Minutes” election special will also include an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, conducted by anchorwoman Norah O'Donnell.

RELATED STORIES

What Will Trump Do If He Loses the Election?

President Trump Lashes Out at Dr. Anthony Fauci With Baseless Claims and Insults

Retired Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill Pushes Back After Trump Tweets Baseless Bin Laden Conspiracy