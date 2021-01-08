Trump Says He Won’t Be at Biden’s Inauguration in 1st Snub of Successor’s Swearing In Since 1869

President Donald Trump says he will not be attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. The last time a president snubbed a successor’s swearing in was in 1869.

“I was told on the way over here that he indicated he wasn’t going to show up at the inauguration,” Biden said in response to the news. “One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It’s a good thing, him not showing up.”

Meanwhile, Trump finds himself increasingly isolated and abandoned as some of his staunchest supporters have said they’re done with him. More than a dozen White House officials have resigned, including cabinet secretaries Betsy Devos and Elaine Chao.

And maybe the hardest blow of all — top aide Hope Hicks, who was like a daughter to Trump.

“A lot of people around the president are thinking about their futures and realized that being associated with what went on this week could be really bad for their futures,” CBS News Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe told Inside Edition.

The Washington Post reported that White House aides are privately calling Trump “a total monster” and “mad King George.” Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera, a friend of the president, is blasting Trump's half-hearted concession speech last night as too little, too late.

“Now Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” Trump said in the speech.

“That speech the president made last night — I wish he had made it Tuesday night, before he inspired and incited that mob to storm the Capitol,” Rivera said.

Conservative TV personality Tucker Carlson is also turning on Trump.

“What happened yesterday, they're telling us, wasn't simply that a political protest got out of hand after the president recklessly encouraged it. That is in fact what happened,” Carlson said.

Last night, Trump condemned the rioters. According to one report, he only did so after his White House counsel warned him he could face criminal charges of inciting a riot if he didn't.

Now, for the second time in his administration, Trump faces a serious threat of impeachment by Democrats in Congress — this time for sedition.

