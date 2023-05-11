Tucker Carlson says he is making the move to social media.

"We'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter," the fired Fox News host announced in a video posted to the social media site. "See you soon."

Carlson shared the news with a three-minute video that managed to get 23.2 million views in less than 24 hours.

And while Elon Musk did not seem too excited in the wake of Carlson's announcement, he appears to have had a change of heart.

"We have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever,' wrote Musk on Tuesday. "Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators."

His tone was much different a few hours later when he reached out to fired CNN host Don Lemon.

"Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try," Musk wrote to Lemon on Twitter. "Audience is much bigger.”

Lemon has yet to respond.

But will it work?

"There are lots of people who follow Twitter, but they don't spend an hour in front of it the same way they would do TV," "The Morning Show" producer Brian Stelter tells Inside Edition. "There is no equivalent to the power and scale and reach of television."

He then adds: "I have a feeling Tucker will want to get back to it, but for now Twitter is better than nothing."

