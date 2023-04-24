Monday seemed to be just like any other show for CNN host Don Lemon.

The veteran anchor cheerfully delivered the news, but then delivered a shocking tweet shortly after he stepped off of the set.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I had been terminated by CNN," Lemon wrote on Twitter. "I am stunned."

Lemon went on to blast CNN management, saying: "After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy delivered the breaking news on "Inside Politics" Monday, telling host John King: "Some shocking news again, John, in the world of cable news. Don Lemon and CNN have parted ways. This is according to a memo that was sent out to CNN employees."

Meanwhile, the network fired back in response to the allegations made by Lemon on Twitter

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," read a statement released by CNN on Monday afternoon. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

Lemon's departure drew a snarky response from Fox News' Harris Faulkner, who said on air: "What took so long?"

The former primetime host had been under scrutiny since February, when he made a crack about presidential hopeful Nikki Haley's age in his new role as a host on "CNN This Morning."

Lemon joked that going on vacation was unfamiliar to him on Monday, just moments before he signed off.

Little did he know that that he would soon find himself with plenty of free time.

Lemon has reportedly hired a lawyer, and in another shocking development it is the same lawyer that Tucker Carlson reportedly hired after news of his departure from Fox News.

Related Stories