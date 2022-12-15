Before taking his own life earlier this week, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is believed to have walked from the home he shared with his family to the California motel where his body was discovered, according to investigators.

The beloved producer and resident DJ of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" walked to the motel on Monday night, which is less than a mile from the Encino home he shares with his wife and three children.

A maid discovered his body the following day when she went to clean the room after check-out time.

Boss was just 40 years old.

The motel phoned police to report that a man appeared to be dead from a self-inflected gunshot wound around the same time his wife Allison Holker arrived at the precinct to file a missing persons report.

The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just last week, and both Holker and Boss posted a video of themselves dancing together the day before Boss checked into the motel.

Tributes are now pouring in for Boss, who shot to fame in 2008 after placing second on the dance competition series "So You Think You Can Dance." He joined "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014, where he rose up the ranks to become an executive producer on the program.

A heartbroken Michelle Obama was among the many who took to social media after hearing the news of Boss' death.

"The world lost a bright light," noted Kerry Washington in response to the the tragedy.

The staff at the motel where he took his life were also grieving the death of Boss. "It was really upsetting. I pray for his family," one of the maids tasked with cleaning his room tells Inside Edition.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or dial 988. Those seeking mental health support can also do so through Crisis Text Line by texting SHARE or APOYO to 741741 for free, 24/7 confidential support.

