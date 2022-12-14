Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, 'So You Think You Can Dance' Star and Judge and 'Ellen Show' DJ, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the beloved dancer known for his appearances on "So You Think You Can Dance," and as the DJ and a producer for Ellen DeGeneres’s “The Ellen Show,” has died, his wife said. He was 40.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” his wife Allison Holker, 34, told People. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Authorities responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where they discovered Boss dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wounds, TMZ reported. Boss is believed to have ended his own life, according to the outlet.

Earlier, Holker had arrived “frantically” to an LAPD station and told authorities that Boss left their home without his car, which was unlike him, according to TMZ.

Boss was most famous for having spent eight years as a DJ on “The Ellen Show,” and was named an executive producer for the show in 2020.

Boss was a freestyle hip hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer and television personality. He was a semifinalist on MTV's "The Wade Robson Project" in 2003. That same year, he was a runner-up on "Star Search."

In 2008, he became a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance.” He went on to appear on the show as an "All-Star," and as a judge. Boss was also famous for his appearance in “Magic Mike XXL” and the “Step Up” franchise.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker, also a dancer, told People. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

He and fellow "So You Think You Can Dance" alum Holker married in 2013. He adopted her daughter, Weslie, now 14, from a previous relationship and the couple went on to have two other children, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Boss posted on TikTok about his and Holker's nine-year wedding anniversary, which fell on Saturday. He shared a photo of the couple dancing at their wedding, writing, "Happy anniversary my love."

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," Holker said in her statement to People.

