Tymere Little Was Found Day After He Disappeared, Despite Pleas on Social Media to Find 'Missing' Michigan Man

Where is Tymere Little? That was the question of many on social media after Detroit police put out an alert in June that the 20-year-old Michigan man, who is deaf and can only communicate through sign language, was missing.

As recently as Monday, posts on social media expressed concern for Little's well-being, and a petition titled "Bring Tymere Little Home" is still circulating. "Tymere Little is still missing. So far I haven’t been able to find any updates on his case, nor have i been able to stop thinking about him. where are you, Tymere?" one person on Twitter wrote Monday.

"Day 55 of asking if there has been any news about Tymere Little," another posted.

But according to police, Little was found the day after they put out their alert asking that people be on the lookout for him. A spokesperson for the Detroit Police told Inside Edition Digital Little has been reported missing several times in the past, including twice in June.

In 2017, he disappeared from a group home where he was staying and was found in a park a short time later. At the time, police considered him voluntarily missing, but there was concern for his well-being because he cannot hear.

It was not immediately clear why an alert wasn't put out informing the public that Little was safe. A spokeswoman for the Detroit Police said sometimes investigators don't notify public information officers when a person is found.

“If they don’t, we have to do our own research,” she said.

