Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage: Cities Prepare For Unrest After Release of Video Showing Fatal Police Beating

Cities across the country are mobilizing law enforcement and preparing for days of unrest just hours before the release of bodycam footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

In Los Angeles, the LAPD has put all units on standby while in Austin, Texas, police have moved to tactical alert status.

All sworn personnel have been fully activated in the nation's capital, and Georgia's governor preemptively declared a state of emergency on Friday while calling up 1000 National Guard troops to keep the peace on the streets of Atlanta.

The NYPD canceled all training with officers on Friday and ordered personnel to report to their command stations instead. Tactical response units were also called to duty, and instructed to have all necessary equipment readily available.

"We are fully prepared to allow New Yorkers to peacefully voice their concerns," said New York City mayor Eric Adams.

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, stated that the video would be released around 6 p.m. Central Time on Friday, noting that it contains both bodycam footage as well as some footage taken from stationery cameras.

"In a word, it’s absolutely appalling," Rausch said of the footage. That is why officials elected to wait until schools and businesses were closed for the week to release the footage.

Jail records show that the five officers involved in the fatal incident -Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith - were all indicted on second-degree murder charges Friday.

All five posted bail and have since been released from the Shelby County Jail, records show.

Lawyers for Martin III and Mills Jr. tell Inside Edition Digital that their clients intend to enter not guilty pleas. The other three officers could not be reached for comment, and it is not known if they have retained counsel at this time.

The victim's mother, RowVaughn Wells, called for peaceful demonstrations ahead of the video's release at a vigil on Thursday.

She also said that she had to stop watching the video - in which her son is said to cry out for his mother three times - after just one minute.