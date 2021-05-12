U-Haul Truck in California Bursts Into Flames While Leading Police in Slow-Speed Chase | Inside Edition

U-Haul Truck in California Bursts Into Flames While Leading Police in Slow-Speed Chase

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:36 AM PDT, May 12, 2021

The suspect drove across five different freeways, and despite driving over spike strips and losing both front wheels, he continued to drive.

An early morning highway chase in California recently ended in flames.

A man allegedly stole a U-Haul truck around 4:50 a.m. and then led law enforcement on a slow chase through Orange and Los Angeles counties in Southern California.

The truck drove across five different freeways, and despite driving over spike strips and losing both front wheels, the suspect powered on and continued to drive. As the front passenger tires scraped against asphalt, sparks grew.

About 15 minutes later, the truck’s cab caught fire. This prompted the driver to exit the freeway and make a run for it. He didn’t get too far, as he was captured a few blocks away.

 Authorities have not released the suspect’s name, but a CHP spokesperson was quoted saying, “He’s 47 years old. He should know what these consequences are.”

