Aspiring Makeup Artist and YouTuber's Body Found in Trunk of Car That Crashed During Police Chase, Cops Say

The body of a 28-year-old Texas woman was found in the trunk of a car after it crashed during a police chase near Houston, according to officials. The body of Briana Teirra Johnson, a former Texas Southern University graduate who friends say had a great "sense of humor" and a "love of makeup" that she shared on her YouTube channel, was found in the trunk of a white Honda on Saturday after the vehicle was pulled over by troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, KTRK-TV reported.

A DPS trooper said they first noticed the vehicle allegedly speeding eastbound on I-10 in Chambers County around 7:45 a.m. When the trooper tried to pull the driver over, he raced off, prompting the chase that ended when the Honda crashed near a church resale shop parking lot, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. The driver was identified as Victor Campbell Jr., 34, from Fresno, Texas. During the search of the vehicle, troopers allegedly found the body of Johnson in the trunk, KTRK-TV reported.

The nature of Campbell and Johnson's relationship was not confirmed. Investigators carried out a search warrant at a home on the 4100 block of Maggie Street in the Sunnyside neighborhood Sunday morning, where Johnson reportedly lived, KTRK-TV reported. Sources told KTRK-TV Campbell occasionally stayed there. Campbell is accused of covering the surveillance camera on his side of the duplex with a sheet, but failed to cover the other side, according to KTRK-TV.

Video surveillance also showed Campbell allegedly dragging Johnson out of her Houston home just before 5 a.m. and loading her body into the car, the New York Post reported.

After the crash, Campbell was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Upon his release, he was transported to Jefferson County jail, Harvard told KTRK-TV.

Campell faces charges for felony evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Additional charges may be added, police said, reported the Post.

Authorities have not yet released Johnson’s official cause of death, citing a pending autopsy.

Friend Cierra Kenner described Johnson as a person who was always happy. “She always kept me laughing.” A GoFundMe account has been created to help Johnson's loved ones with funeral expenses. A total of $7,530 has been raised towards their goal of $15,000.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation, is asked to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

RELATED STORIES

Man Found in Wisconsin Woods Identified, Mother and Son Charged With Aiding and Abetting His Murder

Black Teen Shot and Killed for Playing Music Too Loudly at Oregon Hotel, Police Say

Breonna Taylor Protestor Hamza 'Travis' Nagdy, 21, Mourned After Being Killed in Louisville Shooting