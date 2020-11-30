Black Teen Shot and Killed for Playing Music Too Loudly at Oregon Hotel, Police Say

A teen playing loud music at the hotel where he was staying was shot dead by another guest who was upset by the noise, police said.

Robert Paul Keegan, 47, allegedly shot Aidan Ellison on Monday at the Stratford Inn in Oregon after the pair got into an argument over Ellison, 19, playing loud music, Ashland Police Chief Tighe O'Meara told CNN.

The argument ensued after 4 a.m., and police said Keegan then pulled a gun out and shot Ellison once in the chest. He died at the scene.

"The blame for the incident is entirely on Robert Keegan; he is 100% responsible for it," O’Meara told the station. "He's the one who chose to bring a gun into the situation.”

Keegan, whose 3-year-old son was in his room at the time of the shooting, was reportedly staying at the hotel because he was displaced from his home by the Almeda Drive wildfire.

The fact that Ellison was Black led to many calls that his death was also a result of racism.

"I understand that there are legitimate tensions surrounding matters of violence against people of color in the U.S., and this situation speaks directly to that," O'Meara said. "I want to do whatever I can with the police department to navigate our marginalized community member relationships and find a way through this."

Keegan has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering another person. He has pleaded not guilty.

RELATED STORIES

8 People and Dog Shot in Dispute Over the Animal in Nashville, Police Say

Wisconsin Cop Joseph Mensah, Who Fatally Shot 3 People in 5 Years, Will Resign

'48 Hours' Examines How Champion Boxer Christy Salters-Martin Survived Being Shot and Stabbed by Husband