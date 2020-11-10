8 People and Dog Shot in Dispute Over the Animal in Nashville, Police Say

Eight people and a dog were shot during a dispute over the dog about 1 a.m. Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, police said. The Metropolitan Nashville Police said that two unnamed suspects got into an argument and one of them had a dog with him.

The suspect with the dog allegedly pulled out a handgun, police said. The second suspect left, then returned a short time later, allegedly with several other men, as well as with a gun, cops said.

Gunfire was then exchanged. In the melee, eight people and the dog in question were shot, authorities said. None of the injuries the people or dog shot sustained were life-threatening, police said.

Cops said they recovered a handgun at the scene and that the investigation is ongoing. No descriptions of the men have been released.

