3-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies After Shooting Himself in Chest

A 3-year-old boy from Texas died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said. The child shot himself at his home in Porter on Saturday, where family and friends were celebrating the boys' birthday. The sound of a gunshot was heard by partygoers, who were playing cards at the time, a press release said.

Police arrived at the home just after 4 p.m. for a wellness check, a press release said. The investigation revealed that the boy found a gun that had fallen from a family member's pocket. The boy was rushed to the nearest fire station where he died.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said its "thought and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident."

