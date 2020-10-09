Tory Lanez Charged in Connection With Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has been charged with assault in connection to a July shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion. The two artists were reportedly at a pool party in Hollywood Hills on the night of the shooting and had gotten into an SUV together before an argument allegedly started. It ended with Megan being shot in the foot and having to get surgery, officials said.

After the shooting, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested for a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and was released after posting a $35,000 bail.

It wasn’t until August, though, that Megan, 24, alleged that it was Lanez, 27, who shot her.

In an Instagram live video she said, “Yes ... Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying.”

She added that she “didn’t tell the police nothing, because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble.”

Lanez has vehemently denied shooting the rapper in the foot.

On Thursday, though, Lanez was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

“The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today,” the announcement reads. “On July 12, the defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.

Since the shooting, Lanez dropped an album, and in one song he addresses the shooting allegations.

“How the f*** you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?” He says.

Megan then posted pictures of her injuries on Instagram, but later deleted them.

Lanez is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 13.

