Breonna Taylor Protestor Hamza 'Travis' Nagdy, 21, Mourned After Being Killed in Louisville Shooting

Hamza "Travis" Nagdy, an avid protester after the death of Breonna Taylor, was shot and killed in Kentucky on Monday, leaving many in the movement devastated.

The 21-year-old said protesting for justice for Taylor allowed him to see some of the beauty in life and gave him a reason to live, despite none of the Louisville police officers present the day Taylor was killed being charged in her death.

"I told them two months before the movement, I was the closest I had ever been to committing suicide," the 21-year-old told The Courier Journal in October. "And I could've just not been here, straight up, I could've just not been here.”

Nagdy also recently led a march to polls to vote for the first time ever. But, Nagdy’s life was ended in the early morning hours of Monday when he was shot and killed in Louisville, making him the 145th homicide victim in an area plagued by gun violence this year.

Nagdy was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, but later died of his injuries, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. There are no suspects in the case yet, but police said they are still investigating. Nagdy’s friends remembered him fondly and said they admired what he was doing for social justice.

"I hope he will be a symbol of this violence and that we'll finally say, 'This stops with Travis,'" Antonio T-Made Taylor told The Courier Journal. "We're going to finally put some attention on this thing, and we're going to wrap a movement around it, and we are going to be serious about what's going on in our city.”

Nagdy’s family launched a GoFundMe to help with his funeral expenses. To date, it has already raised nearly $30,000. On Monday, dozens turned out for a march for Nagdy in Louisville. A vigil was also held for him in Jefferson Park on Monday, too. At least 200 people showed up, according to reports.

"He's irreplaceable," Taylor said. "Travis really believed he could help change systemic racism. He believed he could be a big part of that change.

"If you ever needed to see hope in a young man, you could look at Travis and see it," he continued. "He was inspiring, he was insightful, he was encouraging. He was so willing to learn. He was just a beacon of hope. Him and his megaphone."

