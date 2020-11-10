St. Louis Couple Charged With Brandishing Their Guns at Protestors Sue Photographer

The St. Louis couple that gained national media attention after they flashed their guns at a crowd of protestors passing by their home is now suing the news photographer who took the now-famous pictures, alleging they trespassed their property to capture the confrontation, according to reports. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are facing felony charges, filed a lawsuit Friday in St. Louis Circuit Court against United Press International Photographer Bill Greenblatt and the wire service, the St. Louis Dispatch reported.

The McCloskeys allegedly pointed an AR-15 and semiautomatic handgun at protestors on June 28 as they walked through their private residence towards Mayor Lyda Krewson's home.

Since the surfacing of the photos, the couple claims they have received death threats, and additional protestors have entered their property, the outlet reported.

The lawsuit alleged that Greenblatt's photo played a part in their "significant national recognition and infamy." The McCloskeys are also suing Redbubble Inc., a San Francisco-based online marketplace for print-on-demand products.

The photographs have surfaced and been distributed across platforms and the McCloskeys allege that Redbubble, Greenblatt and UPI are profiting from "t-shirts, masks, and other items, and licensing use of photographs bearing Plaintiffs' likenesses, without obtaining Plaintiff's consent."

In their lawsuit, the couple alleges that the photographs of them have been paired with "mocking and pejorative taglines or captions" causing them "humiliation, mental anguish, and severe emotional distress."

The McCloskeys pleaded not guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. No one was injured during the incident and Gov. Mike Parson has publicly vowed to pardon them if they are convicted.

