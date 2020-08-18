Viral Gun-Waving St. Louis Couple to Appear at RNC: Reports

The gun-toting St. Louis couple who were captured in images waving firearms at a group of protesters who were walking past their home are set to appear at the Republican National Convention to declare their support for President Trump, according to reports.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are personal injury attorneys, are expected to come out in support of Trump during the week-long event, Republican officials told the Washington Post.

Officials from the RNC have not commented, nor have they confirmed if the couple will appear.

After catching attention, the McCloskeys were charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon.Their viral images caught Trump’s attention.

Trump said the prosecutor who charged the couple exhibited “an extreme abuse of power.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has said he will dismiss the charges against the couple, calling them “a chilling effect on Missourians’ exercising the right to self-defense.”

The couple spoke out in July after their image went viral to defend their actions.

“I thought we were going to die,” Mark said in an interview that appeared as a part of Trump’s latest virtual campaign program. “We have nothing to apologize for. We did nothing wrong and we’re not going to back down.

“I thought that within seconds, we’d be overrun, they’d be in the house, they’d be setting fires, they’d be killing us,” he continued.

His wife Patricia added, “I knew we were on our own and that was it. We were terrified.”

News of the McCloskeys potential appearance at the RNC comes as the virtual DNC kicked off Monday. The first evening was hosted by Eva Longoria and featured speeches from former First Lady Michelle Obama, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Republicans like former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

