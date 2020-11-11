Friend of Kyle Rittenhouse Charged With Providing Gun That Allegedly Killed Two Kenosha Protestors

A 19-year-old Wisconsin man is facing felony charges for providing Kyle Rittenhouse the gun he allegedly used to kill two protesters in Kenosha over the summer, according to reports. Questions have been circulating around how Rittenhouse, who is too young to purchase a firearm, got ahold of the gun that fired the fatal bullets that killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum.

Dominick Black, the teenage friend of Rittenhouse, allegedly drove 300 miles north from Kenosha to a hardware store where he bought the assault-style rifle, according to the Kenosha News.

Black said he stored the gun at his stepfather's home since Rittenhouse was too young to be in possession of a weapon, the criminal complaint said.

On the night of the protests, Black said he volunteered to go out after curfew armed with the firearm to protect a car business from protesters who flooded the streets following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, according to the complaint. Black asked Rittenhouse to join him and on Aug. 25 the men went to Black's stepfather's home where the weapons were.

Black is charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under age 18, causing death. He was taken into custody Nov. 6 –– but police were apparently aware that Black purchased the gun and had interviewed him the day after the Aug. 25 shooting, the Kenosha News reported.

Following the shootings, Black told Antioch Police that he had the AR-15 Rittenhouse used in the trunk of his car, as well as a rifle he had brought to the protests, the outlet reported. During that conversation, Black apparently told police that Rittenhouse received the gun from him, according to Antioch police reports.

Black's stepfather told police that he took the rifle out of the safe on Aug. 24 and put it in his basement. He alleges that Black told him "he and Kyle had been hired to perform security in Kenosha for a private business" –– adding that he did not realize the firearm was missing from his home on Aug. 26.

Gun records show that the firearm used in the shootings was purchased by Black in Ladysmith on May 1, according to the complaint. Rittenhouse had allegedly given Black the money to purchase the rifle.

The Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Tom Binger said that Black "has generally been cooperative with police," and provided police with the weapons involved. This is his first criminal offense. His bail was set at $2,500 which was expected to be posted Monday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Rittenhouse and his attorneys claim he killed the two men during the protests in self-defense. He is charged with one count of attempted homicide and two counts of intentional homicide.

