Who Was Anthony Huber? Kenosha Protester Hailed a Hero By Friends for Dying in Attempt to Stop Alleged Gunman

A 26-year-old stepfather named Antony Huber has been identified as one the three men killed in a shooting carried out allegedly by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, held Tuesday in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, Huber's loved ones said. Huber was peacefully protesting when he tried to stop the gunman, identified by authorities as Rittenhouse, after seeing him open fire in Civic Center Park, his friends said.

“He is a peaceful person,” a friend who did not want to be named told CBS58.

The avid skateboarder was hailed a hero by friends for his actions.

“He didn’t go out looking to beat people up. He’s more of a defender. And he put his life on the line for others. That’s what he did," the friend said.

Huber leaves behind a partner and stepdaughter.

A vigil was held for Huber Wednesday night and a GoFundMe page has been launched to help his partner and stepdaughter in the wake of his death.

"They are in need of money very fast. she can’t retrieve her house or car keys from his body or see him until they find a funeral home and pay for it. Please help if you can. Anthony was a hero," according to the GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe page has already raised over $80,000, exceeding its $25,000 goal.

Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, was also shot and killed, allegedly by Rittenhouse. Rosenbaum moved to the city last year from Texas and was engaged to be married. He leaves behind a fiancée and a young daughter.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral costs.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was also shot but was hit in the arm and is expected to survive, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Grosskreutz had volunteered as a medic at Black Lives Matter protests across Milwaukee, according to WTMJ-TV.



A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for medical expenses.

Rittenhouse, who is from Illinois, has been arrested in connection with the shooting of three demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that left two people dead and one injured.

The teen was arrested in Antioch, which is about 30 minutes southwest of Kenosha, just over the state line. A court document showed Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide Wednesday morning in connection with the shootings that had occurred just hours before, The New York Times reported.

He is expected to be extradited to Kenosha on Friday, authorities said.

Rittenhouse, and others, were part of self-proclaimed militia members who traveled to Kenosha, according to local authorities, who said Wednesday they neither invited nor approved of them.

The shootings happened just before midnight on the third night of protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot several times Sunday as he entered an SUV. Demonstrators Tuesday night clashed with law enforcement officials near the downtown county courthouse, and cellphone video from the chaotic scene showed armed civilians patrolling the streets.

RELATED STORIES

Jacob Blake Is Paralyzed From the Waist Down After Police Shooting, Father Says

100 Arrested in Overnight Chicago Unrest, Looting After Officer-Involved Shooting

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, Charged With Homicide in Connection With Kenosha Shootings During Jacob Blake Protest