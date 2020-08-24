Jacob Blake Fighting for His Life After Wisconsin Police Shoot Him Several Times in the Back, Family Says

Jacob Blake is “out of surgery and in ICU” after being shot several times in the back by police in Wisconsin, his cousin said on Twitter Monday. Blake, who is Black, was shot after walking away from Kenosha Police responding to a domestic incident about 5 p.m. Sunday, video of the incident showed.

Blake, 29, could be seen walking away from the police who had weapons drawn before he was “shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight,” Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a statement.

Seven shots could be heard in the video, but it is unclear how many officers fired.

"While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," Evers said.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said Blake had been on the scene attempting to break up a fight, and his three sons were in the SUV when officers fired.

Rumors initially swirled that Blake had died in the shooting, but family and friends took to social media to share that while he was in critical condition, he did survive.

“Jacob is out of surgery and In ICU,” Twitter user @PaulyG103 said. “We will continue to pray as he fights. We will not excuse the actions of the Kenosha Police department, but his mother asks everyone to please remain peaceful.”

Kenosha County issued an overnight state of emergency curfew as protesters took to the streets seeking justice for Blake's shooting.

Protesters descended on the scene shortly after, leading to reports of officers forced away from the scene, a fire being started and demonstrators tear gassed. At least one person was in serious condition following the demonstrations, WDJT reported, citing a police statement.

The officers involved in the incident Sunday were placed on administrative leave following the incident, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which will lead the investigation into the shooting.

