Outrage After Black Teens Were Held at Gunpoint by LA Sheriff’s Deputies

Outrage is growing Tuesday over a video showing L.A. County Sheriff's deputies pointing guns at a group of Black teens, even as bystanders yelled to the officers that they were the victims and not the suspects.

"It's the other guy!" one witness can be heard telling a deputy.

"I'm the one that called you! It was not them!" another person said.

The three teenagers did exactly what they were told and were put in handcuffs, although they say there the victims, not criminals.

"We have a pretty large crowd that's getting pretty hostile," one deputy said on the police radio. "We need a couple more units for crowd control."

The boys were at the bus stop when eye witnesses say they were threatened by a man with a knife. They used their skateboards as shields until he fled. Deputies who responded to the 911 call say they were told a different story — that the teens had attacked someone with their skateboards.

Tammi Collins, the mother of one of the teens, said that following the death of George Floyd, she told her son how to behave if confronted by cops.

"I knew he was afraid, but he followed everything I had taught him to do if he ever got into a situation like that," Collins told Inside Edition.

The L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a video statement that he had seen the video and had "concerns regarding the tactics employed." The Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the incident.

