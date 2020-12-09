U.K. Investigating Allergic Reactions That May Be Linked to COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine

British regulators are warning people that have a history of serious allergic reactions that they shouldn’t receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as they are investigating two adverse reactions that happened on Tuesday. Tuesday was the first day of the U.K.’s mass vaccination program.

The U.K.’s Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is investigating whether the reactions were linked to the vaccine, according to The Associated Press. The two people affected were staff members and officials have said they are recovering “well,” according to officials.

They have warned that anyone who carries adrenaline shots or who has allergic reactions that could be fatal shouldn't receive the vaccine.

“As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,” Professor Stephen Powis, medical director for the NHS in England, told AP.

The agency also said vaccinations should only be administered in facilities with resuscitation equipment. More than 42,000 received two doses of shots during vaccine trials and there were “no serious safety concerns.”

People with a history of severe allergic reactions were excluded from trials, according to officials. In general though, Dr. Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, told AP there is a “very small” chance of an allergic reaction to any vaccine.

