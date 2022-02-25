Ukrainian Family Walks Across Poland’s Border to Flee Russian Attack

Families in Ukraine are making the hard decision to stay or go as the country is attacked by Russia. One Ukrainian couple, who were not named, and their young children have packed their luggage, and are walking across the border to Poland.

"Well, we're going here to Poland and then we'll probably go to Cyprus, to our friends to stay when (until) the bombing situation calms down a bit,” they told the Associated Press.

Friends and family members of those still in Ukraine have been receiving calls about how “awful” it is, the AP reported.

Poland, which sits on Ukraine’s north-western border, has pledged to support Ukraine, and already has refugee centers ready for those who need to flee. Poland’s border service said that 29,000 people arrived from Ukraine on Thursday, and many more are expected as the violence continues.

“The president also speaks to all the leaders and all the leaders of the free world, and we call for everyone to form their anti-Putin coalition to stop Mr. Putin and stop this attack on Ukraine,” Ukraine Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova told CBS News.

On Friday, Russian soldiers continued to close in on Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv as Ukrainians prepared for a battle for the city. Residents have been urged to stay indoors and “prepare Molotov cocktails” to defend the city, the New York Times reported.

There have been reports of hundreds of casualties, and the AP reports there are a growing number of signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping to overthrow the Ukrainian government.

On Friday, Ukraine’s President said that Putin was not only invading his country but waging war “against Europe” and the West wasn’t doing enough to help stop it.

