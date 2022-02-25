Ukrainian Mom Speaks Out From Bomb Shelter With Kids as Country Flees War

Ukrainians awoke Thursday to the terrifying roar of air raid sirens as they fled a nation under attack.

The highways were gridlocked and there were long lines at Kyiv’s main train terminal as thousands of people scrambled to secure passage out of town. Many scrambled for shelter underground in the subway system.

Olena Gnes was awakened by shelling at 5 a.m. She gathered her children and headed to the nearest bomb shelter, where they huddled with neighbors. They sat in silence, stone-faced, the uncertainty and fear weighing heavily on them.

“No, I do not feel safe being in the bomb shelter,” Gnes told Inside Edition.

The day before, Gnes’ children were in school. Now, schools and most businesses are closed. Nobody knows what the future holds.

“We need your help. We need your arms. We need your troops. We need you to stop Putin,” Gnes said.

