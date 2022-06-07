Ukrainian Women Fleeing War Among Those Killed in German Train Crash

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:07 PM PDT, June 7, 2022

The son of one the deceased is currently in the hospital with serious injuries, according to reports.

Two Ukrainian women who fled their country during the war which started in March were killed in a train crash in Germany, the New York Post reported.

Wreckage of train following derailment in Germany. - Getty Images

The two refugees were among the five dead and dozens injured after the train heading for Munich derailed at about 12:15 p.m. Friday in Burgrain, New York Post reported.

A son of one of the refugees killed is said to be in the hospital with serious injuries, German newspaper BILD reported.

Wreckage of a train crash in Germany. - Getty Images

“At the moment we do not believe there were further victims, but I cannot yet say for sure,” regional deputy police chief Frank Hellwig told reporters.

There were 140 passengers on board the train at the time of the derailment. The cause of what made the train go off the tracks and topple over is still under investigation, The Sun reported.

Authorities have reportedly ruled out a collision with another train or a vehicle, the New York Post reported.

Christian Bernreiter, Bavaria’s transport minister, said in a statement to the press, “On site, all the experts were of the opinion that the most likely cause should be a technical defect on the track or on the train.”

Authorities are clearing the area by moving the train with cranes.

Authorities life a train with a crane in Germany. - Getty Images

