Mercedes Recalls Almost 1M Cars Due to Potential Faulty Brake Issues
Mercedes said the defect was present in certain ML and GL-Class SUVs, as well as some R-Class minivans, Fortune reported.
Mercedes-Benz is recalling almost one million older vehicles from around the world because of potential problems with their braking system, according to BBC.
The German car giant said it will contact owners of the cars as their brakes may be affected by what it called "advanced corrosion,” according to BBC.
The recall affects a total of 993,407 vehicles, including 70,000 in Germany, the BBC said.
It is affecting cars built between 2006 and 2012, and while the occurrence is rare, in some cases the problem could result in the brakes not working at all, according to Car and Driver.
“We will start with the recall process immediately,” Mercedes said to Fortune in a statement. “This will involve inspecting potentially affected vehicles and, depending on the results of the inspection, replacing the parts where necessary. Until the inspection takes place, we ask our customers not to drive their vehicles.”
Earlier this month, America's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a recall for 278,000 of Mercedes vehicles made within that six-year span, and Car and Driver points out “it's not a standard recall.”
