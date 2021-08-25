Small Plane Hits Cars as It Makes Emergency Landing on California Highway | Inside Edition

Small Plane Hits Cars as It Makes Emergency Landing on California Highway

News
San Diego Fire Department
San Diego Fire Department
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:27 AM PDT, August 25, 2021

The pilot had planned to land in a nearby field, but it didn't work out that way.

A small plane made an emergency landing in the middle of a California highway, hitting some cars along the way. The incident happened on Tuesday around noon when a single-engine Piper PA-32 with two people inside crashed into Interstate 5 in San Diego, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The plane hit multiple cars and lost part of its wing, but the pair in the plane were not injured. Two people in the cars that were hit suffered minor injuries, though, and were transported to the hospital, according to authorities.

"It was an emergency landing that resulted in a crash," Jose Ysea, a spokesperson for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, told People

The pilot had tried to land the plane in a nearby field but due to a mechanical failure ended up on the highway. Witnesses told KSWB-TV they were “scared out of their minds.” 

"There's jet fuel all over the back of our back seat," a woman who was in one of the cars that was hit told the station.  "All of my clothes are soaked and there's glass everywhere."

"It's definitely a story to tell our families," she added.

Related Stories 

Afghan Soccer Player, 17, Identified as Teen Who Died Falling From U.S. Evacuation Plane in Kabul
Why a Reconstruction of TWA Flight 800, Plane That Crashed in 1996, Is Now Being Dismantled
Passenger on a United Flight at LAX Opens Airplane Door and Jumps Out While it's Taxiing
Husband and Friends Fake Car Crash to Surprise Mom for Birthday ReunionOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
1

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan

Human Interest
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
2

Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops

Crime
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
3

The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu

Inspirational
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
4

Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say

Crime
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
5

White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant

Human Interest