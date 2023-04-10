Necessity is the mother of invention. In their country’s time of need, a group of Ukrainians has built a vehicle to help their military fight against the Russian invasion.

A volunteer organization called “Hell Bats” invented what they call the “Hurkit.”

It’s a two-person vehicle that can maneuver around difficult terrain.

It also has enough room to transport wounded soldiers and get them out of harm’s way quickly with a maximum speed of 120 miles per hour.

While Ukraine has received military aid and equipment from around the world, this homemade vehicle was designed specifically for them and their battlefield.

It’s another way that ordinary Ukrainians are getting involved and contributing to their country’s defense.

While the war is now in its second year, many are doing whatever they can to make sure the conflict doesn’t go into a third year.

