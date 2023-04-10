Ukrainians Create Custom High-Speed Vehicle to Help Their Soldiers on the Battlefield

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:31 AM PDT, April 10, 2023

While Ukraine has received military aid and equipment from around the world, this homemade vehicle was designed specifically for them and their battlefield.

Necessity is the mother of invention. In their country’s time of need, a group of Ukrainians has built a vehicle to help their military fight against the Russian invasion.

A volunteer organization called “Hell Bats” invented what they call the “Hurkit.”

It’s a two-person vehicle that can maneuver around difficult terrain.

It also has enough room to transport wounded soldiers and get them out of harm’s way quickly with a maximum speed of 120 miles per hour.

While Ukraine has received military aid and equipment from around the world, this homemade vehicle was designed specifically for them and their battlefield.

It’s another way that ordinary Ukrainians are getting involved and contributing to their country’s defense.

While the war is now in its second year, many are doing whatever they can to make sure the conflict doesn’t go into a third year.

Related Stories

How Ukrainian Americans Have Found Their Own Ways to Fight Russia
Ukrainian President Reflects on 1 Year Since Start of War
War-Torn Ukraine Surgeons Use Cellphone Light to Operate in Blackout
Drone Footage Shows 'Ghost Town' Devastation in Ukraine's Bakhmut CityNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Kentucky Bank Executive Kills 4 Co-Workers, Injures 9 Others, in Monday Morning Mass Shooting
Kentucky Bank Executive Kills 4 Co-Workers, Injures 9 Others, in Monday Morning Mass Shooting
1

Kentucky Bank Executive Kills 4 Co-Workers, Injures 9 Others, in Monday Morning Mass Shooting

Crime
Melania Trump Makes 1st Post-Arraignment Appearance at Easter Brunch With Husband Donald Trump
Melania Trump Makes 1st Post-Arraignment Appearance at Easter Brunch With Husband Donald Trump
2

Melania Trump Makes 1st Post-Arraignment Appearance at Easter Brunch With Husband Donald Trump

Entertainment
3rd Juvenile Suspect, 16, Arrested in Connection With Triple Homicide of 3 Florida Teens, Authorities Say
3rd Juvenile Suspect, 16, Arrested in Connection With Triple Homicide of 3 Florida Teens, Authorities Say
3

3rd Juvenile Suspect, 16, Arrested in Connection With Triple Homicide of 3 Florida Teens, Authorities Say

Crime
Letecia Stauch Has Dissociative Identity Disorder, 'Psychotic Crack' Led Her to Stab and Shoot Stepson: Lawyer
Letecia Stauch Has Dissociative Identity Disorder, 'Psychotic Crack' Led Her to Stab and Shoot Stepson: Lawyer
4

Letecia Stauch Has Dissociative Identity Disorder, 'Psychotic Crack' Led Her to Stab and Shoot Stepson: Lawyer

Crime
Bodies of Missing Father and Son Found in Arkansas Lake Where They Had Gone Kayaking on Vacation
Bodies of Missing Father and Son Found in Arkansas Lake Where They Had Gone Kayaking on Vacation
5

Bodies of Missing Father and Son Found in Arkansas Lake Where They Had Gone Kayaking on Vacation

News
Lori Vallow Daybell Trial: JJ and Tylee’s Relatives in Attendance as Opening Statements Begin
Lori Vallow Daybell Trial: JJ and Tylee’s Relatives in Attendance as Opening Statements Begin
6

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial: JJ and Tylee’s Relatives in Attendance as Opening Statements Begin

Crime