Uniformed Miami Police Officer Spotted Wearing Trump Mask Will be Disciplined: Police Chief

A uniformed police officer caught on camera sporting a face mask with a pro-Trump slogan while voting Tuesday morning will be facing disciplinary action, the Miami Police Department announced. After seeing a photo of Daniel Ubeda wearing the facial covering on social media, Miami's police chief announced the officer will be disciplined, though, details of the punishment have not been specified, the Miami Herald reported.

"We are aware of the photograph being circulated of a Miami Police officer wearing a political mask in uniform," the Miami Police Department wrote Tuesday. "This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.

Ubeda was spotted inside of a polling site by Miami-Dade Democratic party chairman Steve Simeonidis, the outlet reported. The mask read, “Trump 2020 – No more bull**t" on its front.

“This is city-funded voter intimidation,” Simeonidis tweeted with the picture. “Ubeda should be suspended immediately. Not only is this an egregious form of voter intimidation, but it’s also a crime.”

Simeonidis told the Herald that the police officer laughed when questioned about the mask.

“He may have been going to vote. But he was in full uniform with the mask and a gun. That’s voter intimidation,” Simeonidis said.

Fraternal Order of Police President Tommy Reyes told the outlet that Ubeda had just voted and was in Government Center for "no more than 10 minutes" when he was photographed. He also said Florida statute permits police to vote in uniform.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said from City Hall Tuesday afternoon, “It’s a violation of departmental orders. A police officer is supposed to be impartial. Irrespective of who the person was, whatever sign it would have been, it would’ve been problematic.”

The incident is still open and under investigation, according to a Miami Police Department spokesperson. The Union representing Ubeda has not responded to a request for comment from Inside Edition Digital.

