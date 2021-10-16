During a recent interview Sir Michael Caine suggested that his role in the new film "Best Sellers" would be his final onscreen appearance, according to People.

"Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part, really," he told the BBC Radio show "Kermode and Mayo's Film Review." "Because I haven't worked for two years," he said, "and I have a spine problem, which affects my legs. So, I can't walk very well."

But not so fast! "I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that," the 88-year-old tweeted Saturday after media outlets jumped on the news.

"Regarding retirement," Caine said in a statement to Fox News apparently referencing the interview, "I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6:00 AM to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!"

Caine had said that he was transitioning into becoming a writer, mentioning that, "As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed."

Caine's career has been filled with memorable roles. He's starred in movies like "Tenet," "Going in Style," "King of Thieves," "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," "The Italian Job," "Alfie," "The Dark Knight," "Inception," "Now You See Me," and "Children of Men."

He is a two-time Academy Award winner, winning Best Supporting Actor in 1987 for "Hannah and Her Sisters" and in 2000 for "The Cider House Rules."

