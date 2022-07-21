UPS Driver in Washington Saves 7-Year-Old From Drowning During Route

While making deliveries, a UPS worker in Washington state saved the life of a 7-year-old who was drowning in a pool in Soap Lake, Fox 13 reported.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) received a report of a child drowning and at the same time the UPS driver happened to be on the scene, KREM 2 reported.

The child was reportedly not breathing at the Smokiam Resort when UPS driver Brian Walters found her, jumped in the pool and took her out, Fox 13 reported.

"She was completely blue, unresponsive, not breathing, no pulse that I could find at the moment," Walters told KREM 2. "We probably did CPR for about a minute and then she started puking up or coughing up water."

Walters happens to also be a volunteer firefighter and former reserve police officer, KREM 2 reported.

The child was then airlifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment, according to reports.

“We want to say thank you to the UPS driver for acting, performing CPR and saving this child’s life,” Officer Foreman states in a video posted to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Facebook. “Hopefully, we’ll have more information on this child’s condition later.”

