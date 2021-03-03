The U.S. Capitol police are tightening security measures ahead of Thursday after a far-right conspiracy theory began circulating that Donald Trump will reclaim his presidential power on what they consider the "true inauguration day," or March 4. Officials told members of Congress that they do not expect violence to unfold but are preparing in an abundance of caution, according to reports.

George Washington's presidential inauguration took place on March 4 and continued to be held on that day until 1933, when the twentieth amendment was ratified, according to the Library of Congress. The revision moved the president's inauguration to Jan. 20.

"The Department is aware of concerning information and intelligence pertaining to March 4th and continues to work with all of our law enforcement partners," USCP wrote in a statement Tuesday evening. "Based on the intelligence that we have, the Department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4th."

There is "no indication that groups will travel to Washington, D.C. to commit acts of violence," Timothy Blodgett, Sergeant at Arms of the House, said in a statement to CBS News. However, security will be heightened to monitor any potential protests or demonstrations.

This deranged "true inauguration day" theory stems from the baseless and disproven QAnon theories that often disseminate online. Followers of the theory continue to reject President Joe Biden's presidency. Theorists are likely to come up with another date to fixate on.

The National Guard will also maintain a presence near and on the Capitol grounds to support the Capitol police.

Ever since the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, which involved rioters and pro-Trump supporters storming the building, there has been anxiety over additional threats.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told politicians Tuesday that the attack was "domestic terrorism," CBS News reported.

Following the riots, over 300 people have been charged and more than 250 arrested, according to reports.

RELATED STORIES

Could an Arrest in the Death of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick Be Imminent? FBI Identifies Possible Suspect

Alleged Capitol Rioter Is Turned in to FBI by Ex-Girlfriend Who He Called a 'Moron' in a Text Sent From DC

Nikki Giovanni Won't Write About the Capitol Riots. Here's Why.