We're learning new details about the secret CIA weapon that took out the world's most wanted terrorist. Ayman Al-Zawahiri was killed by two hellfire missiles fired from a drone flying at 50,000 ft with pin-point accuracy.

The missiles don't explode. They're equipped with six super-sharp rotating blades that can cut through concrete. They're being called Ginsu missiles after the popular slice-and-dice Japanese knives.

Similar missiles were used in 2017 to kill Al-Zawahiri's deputy in his car. Images of the scene showed the jagged metal where they sliced through the roof.

TV networks interrupted regular programming as President Joe Biden announced the operation in a televised address Monday.

Zawahiri, Biden said, "was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11, one of the most responsible for the attacks that murdered 2,977 people on American soil. For decades, he was the mastermind of attacks against Americans.

“Now, justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more. People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer," Biden continued. "The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm.”

A just-released photo shows Biden being briefed on the operation by senior officials. A scale model showed the apartment building where the 71-year-old terror leader was living. Today, a green tarp covers the third-floor balcony where he was killed at 6:18 a.m. Sunday.

It's in an affluent neighborhood of Kabul and is owned by Afghanistan’s interior minister, evidence the Taliban are once again sheltering Al-Qaida.

Al-Zawahiri, who has now been labelled “deceased” on his FBI Most Wanted poster, was Osama bin Laden’s right-hand man and was a key figure in plotting the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

He reportedly moved to downtown Kabul in April, apparently believing the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan put him out of reach.

“We make it clear again tonight, that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out,” Biden said.

