US Marine Who Killed Transgender Filipina Jennifer Laude Ordered to Stay in Philippine Prison During Appeal

A U.S. Marine convicted of killing a transgender Filipina must remain in prison while her family and the government appeal a Philippine court order allowing his early release for good behavior, authorities said Thursday.

A regional court northwest of Manila ruled Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton should be released early from his six-to-10-year sentence for killing Jennifer Laude. Her family immediately protested the Tuesday decision.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who once legally represented Laude's relatives, said officials could not release Pemberton until the her family's appeal is heard. The government is preparing a separate appeal, he said.

The regional court ruling rekindled protests in the country that U.S. military members get special treatment under the allies’ Visiting Forces Agreement, which allows temporary deployments of U.S. forces in the country for large-scale combat exercises.

For decades, the U.S. military operated two massive military bases in the archipelago, the Subic Bay Naval Station and Clark Air Force Base.

“Our compatriot cannot be treated like an animal then the punishment will just be a tap on the wrist,” Roque said at a news conference Thursday.

Pemberton, who met Laude in a bar on an outing with fellow Marines, strangled her in a hotel room after discovering she was transgender, authorities said.

