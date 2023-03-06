A Utah man has been charged in the murder of a 19-year-old nearly a year after the victim went missing, according to reports.

James Brenner, 59, was charged Friday and confirmed to be the only suspect in the death of Dylan Rounds, 19, who was last seen in Lucin, Utah, on May 25, 2022, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rounds’ body has yet to be found after he disappeared nearly a year ago, authorities added.

"These charges come after a difficult and extensive 9 month investigation by the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, and are supported by the information that has been gathered and evidence collected. The evidence supports that James Brenner is the only suspect," Box Elder County Attorney's Office said in a press release. "Although the remains of Dylan Rounds have yet to be located, we are hopeful that they will be found in the future."

Rounds was living in Lucin, Box Elder County, Utah, and he went missing Memorial Day weekend after he was last seen in Montello, Nevada, just 30 miles west of his home, FOX 13 reported.

Authorities say Brenner was “squatting” near Rounds’ property and was an initial suspect but now investigators say they have sufficient evidence to bring the charges to the 59-year-old.

He faces one first-degree felony and one third-degree felony for "the murder of Dylan Rounds and the disposal of his body,” Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said they had found a pair of Rounds' boots about five miles west of where he lived.

Charging documents obtained by Fox 13 said that Rounds' blood was found on the boots, along with Brenner's DNA.

Authorities say that cellphone footage they obtained showed movements on the day of Rounds' disappearance on the Lucin property where officials determined Brenner was squatting at a nearby trailer, according to Fox News.

"A digital forensic download of the phone was conducted and led to the discovery of a time-lapse video with a time stamp taken at the time of the victim's disappearance," according to court documents obtained by KUTV.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to both Box Elder County Courts and Box Elder County Attorney's Office for comment and has not heard back.

It remains unclear if Brenner has obtained legal representation or entered a plea on the new charges.

At the time the latest charges were filed on Friday, Brenner was already in police custody due to a 2022 firearms violation, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office told Inside Edition Digital.

The FBI alleges Brenner had possession of firearms, despite his status as convicted felon, according to reports.

FBI Salt Lake City division tells Inside Edition Digital the case is still ongoing.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Weber County Courts, where the charges were filed, for the outcome of the case and has not heard back.

