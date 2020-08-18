Utah Man Enraged Over Wife's Dinner Plans Throws Her in Rolling River: Cops

A Utah man on holiday with his wife was arrested on Monday after he allegedly threw her into a river after he became enraged over their dinner plans, police said.

Douglas Harold Green, 61, allegedly carried out the attack on his wife at the Provo River Resort where the couple had been staying, according to a police affidavit obtained by the Deseret News.

In the affidavit, employees at the resort told police that Green threw his wife in the Provo River on Sunday “after she refused to do what he asked. The victim claimed she and Douglas were arguing over dinner arrangements. Douglas reportedly became angry and threatened to drown her in the river.”

The affidavit further alleges that Douglas dragged his wife to the riverbank “and forced her in.”

Witnesses who saw what was happening attempted to assist the woman, “but Douglas yelled at them to stay away,” police said.

When police from the Wasatch County sheriff’s office were called to the investigate, they said they found the victim had bruises on both arms.

Green was charged with aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention and assault, according to the 4th District Court.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, chat online on www.thehotline.org, or text "loveis" to 22522.

RELATED STORIES

Domestic Violence Survivor Urges Victims to Get Help in Wake of Amie Harwick Death

'Supergirl' Actress Melissa Benoist Says She Is A Domestic Violence Survivor

Parents of Slain Minnesota Woman Maria Pew Fury Say Isolation of COVID-19 Pandemic Worsened Domestic Abuse