A Utah woman called to do her civic duty didn’t let a lack in of childcare for her four children stop her from fulfilling her responsibility.

When Torrey Scow was summoned for jury duty, she was unable to find a babysitter for her 18-month-old triplets and 5-year-old daughter. So, she packed them all in the car and off they went.

Scow carted them into the courthouse in a wagon, where she and her children were directed to jury selection.

“I thought they’d see me and send me right home,” Scow tells Inside Edition.

That was not what happened.

Instead, Scow and her four children, Lincoln, Lexi, Zoey and Emrie, were kept in the jury pool.

“It was total chaos,” Scow says. “My kids were screaming and crying.”

She did her best to pacify them with snacks, a trip to look at the vending machine sodas and trips to the bathroom.

After two and a half hours, Scow was told she and her brood could go home.

“Oh, my goodness, we did it. We actually did it. I can't believe we actually did it,” she said after jury duty was through.