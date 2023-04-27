Utah Woman Told by Fellow Gym Goer Her Top Is Too Revealing in Stunning Interaction

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:12 AM PDT, April 27, 2023

Kylen Suttner, 21, tells Inside Edition another gym goer accused her of showing too much cleavage while they were at a Utah gym.

A fitness buff says she was stunned when a woman approached her while she worked out at a Utah gym and said her top was too skimpy.

Kylen Suttner, 21, tells Inside Edition another gym goer accused her of showing too much cleavage.

“Your boobs are hanging out,” the woman told her in an interaction caught on camera.

Confused, Suttner asked, “What?”

“Your top! Do you really think you can walk around the gym wearing that? No one wants to look at your boobs hanging out,” the woman replied.

Suttner was shocked by the comments and says she thinks this was about more than what she was wearing.

“Maybe her boyfriend was staring at me, and it triggered her, I don’t know,” she says. “I really don’t know.”

Suttner gave birth to a baby boy just four months ago and says what she usually wears to the gym is way more revealing.

“I’m breastfeeding, I’m a little larger up top now,” she says, showing the top she wore when she was confronted. “It’s a normal top anyone would wear.”

The confrontation ended when Suttner brushed off her detractor.

“OK, bye,” she told the woman.

A recent poll found that over 60% of women avoid going to the gym due to the fear of being body shamed.

