Woman Speaks Out About Being Fat-Shamed by Passenger on Flight

A woman who posted a video on TikTok saying she was fat-shamed on a plane is speaking out to Inside Edition. Landen Ewing was on a flight from Dallas to Amarillo when she says she noticed the passenger next to her was texting his girlfriend.

Ewing says she could read his texts, in which he called her a “fat a**.”

“She says, ‘How's the flight going?’ and he says, ‘Too small with this fat a** next to me.’ Like, he was talking about me!” Ewing says in the TikTok. “He continued to text about how fat I was and how it was awful and he hates being on small flights with fat people.”

“I just couldn't believe what I was reading,” Ewing told Inside Edition.

Ewing, who says she is a size 2 and weighs 110 pounds, wraps up her TikTok with a message to the passenger’s girlfriend: “Your boyfriend sucks!”

“Initially, I was like, oh that kind of hurt my feelings. But I can laugh about it now and make a funny TikTok. But for someone else that could have ruined their day, their week, their year,” Ewing said.

Now, she's using it as a teachable moment, reminding people to always be kind.

