Vanessa Bryant Hits Back at LA Sheriff After He Challenges Lebron James to Match Reward for Shooting Suspect

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant is hitting back at Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after he challenged Lebron James to match the reward for the suspect in the recent ambush shooting of two deputies. Vanessa reposted a series of angry comments criticizing the sheriff.

“He shouldn't be challenging Lebron James to match a reward or ‘to step up to the plate.’ He couldn't ‘step up to the plate’ and hold his deputies accountable for photographing dead children,” said one of the comments.

Vanessa is suing the Sheriff’s Department after it was revealed that several deputies shared photos from the plane crash scene where her husband, daughter Gianna and six other people lost their lives in February.

"His sheriff's department couldn't be trusted to secure Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash scene, his deputies took and shared graphic photos of crash victims,” the comment continued.

Vanessa also posted a photo of all those killed and tagged the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Instagram account.

Lebron has not responded to the sheriff’s challenge.

Los Angeles remains on high alert for the shooter. On Tuesday, a standoff with a suspected carjacker led to law enforcement converging on a house in Lynwood, leading to speculation there was a connection to Saturday’s ambush. The lead fizzled out.

RELATED STORIES

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Heartbreaking Message on Kobe Bryant’s Birthday

Vanessa Bryant Shares Unopened Love Letter From Late Husband Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' to Learn Some Deputies Allegedly Shared Photos of Helicopter Crash Site