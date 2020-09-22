Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out After Her Mom Claims She Was Forced Out of Home

In a Monday interview with Univision's "El Gorda y La Flaca," Vanessa Bryant’s mother Sofia Laine claimed Vanessa forced her out of a $1.8 million luxury home in Orange County, California, where she had lived for eight years. Bryant, who lost her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna earlier this year in a helicopter crash, is now pushing back on those allegations.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name,” Bryant said in a statement to Inside Edition.

Laine, 67, said she had no choice but to move into a modest apartment. She said in the interview that when she drove up to the gated estate where Vanessa lives with her children in Newport Beach, California, her name was no longer on the approved list of visitors. Instead, she claims Vanessa told her she could see her grandchildren over FaceTime.

Inside Edition spoke with reporter Dave Valadez, who conducted the shocking interview.

When asked what he thought caused the rift, Valadez said, “I asked her multiple times in the interview. Sofia stated on our show that Vanessa claimed that she stressed her out too much. I feel that when Kobe Bryant was alive he was the one who was protecting her, because they had a great bond based on the messages that I read.”

Vanessa Bryant’s statement continued: “She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support. My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony. Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away. Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here."

