Vatican Investigating Pope Francis’ Instagram Account After It ‘Likes’ Model’s Sexy Photo

The Vatican has launched a probe into finding out how the Instagram account of Pope Francis “liked” a risqué photo of Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto.

Garibotto, 27, told her audience on social media that the pontiff's account was among the 133,000 that “liked” an image of her dressed as a school girl on Nov. 13. In the photo, Garibotto's rear end is exposed.

“Brb on my way to the Vatican,” Garibotto joked on Twitter on Nov. 13, sharing a praying emoji. She also joked on Twitter, “At least I'm going to heaven.”

Garibotto also took the opportunity to promote her website, tweeting, “If Pope Francis wanted the site, so should you Natagata.com.”

The Pope's Instagram account removed its like from photograph on Nov. 14, after the Catholic News Agency asked the Holy See Press Office for comment. An official for the Holy See Press Office has not commented on the incident but the Catholic News Agency reports that the internal investigation is underway.

“Sources close to the Vatican press office confirmed to CNA that the pope’s various social media accounts are managed by a team of employees, and that an internal investigation is underway to determine how the ‘like’ happened,” Catholic News Agency reported.

