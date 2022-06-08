If you have ever painted your nails and thought, “I would really love some Velveeta,” well, your moment has come.

Velveeta is teaming up with Nails Inc., to create a nail polish that smells like its cheese products, according to the New York Post.

The "Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish Collection" includes two summer-worthy colors: a deep-yellow called "La Dolce Velveeta" and a bright-red called "Finger Food,” according to Food and Wine.

The two-polish set will sell for $15 and is available exclusively on the Nails.INC website. The set also includes stickers for an additional $4.99, to give an added pizazz to your nails, USA Today reported.

Both nail polishes are vegan and cruelty-free, but the companies warn buyers — despite how much it smells like Velveeta cheese — to not eat the nail polish, Food and Wine reported.

"Velveeta is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish," Kelsey Rice, a senior brand communications manager at Velveeta’s parent company, Kraft Heinz Company, said in a statement. "Our Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish gives pleasure seekers everywhere an irresistible new way to show the world that they are living 'La Dolce Velveeta' by living pinkies out."

