Venice's Way of Life Under Threat as Italian City's Legendary Canals Drop to Record Lows

A romantic ride on an Italian gondola may become a thing of the past.

The water levels in the legendary canals of Venice have dropped to record lows.

According to Venice's local tide monitoring authority, on average, the water is 2.16-feet below average, with some canals running dry.

The city of Venice is made up of 118 small islands, connected by bridges and canals.

Locals and tourists travel by gondola and boats through different parts of this UNESCO World Heritage site.

Due to severe drought and record high temperatures over the summer, as well as the Alps receiving less than half of its normal snowfall this year, some Venetian canals do not have enough water to float a boat.

Water ambulances have also reportedly had difficulty reaching patients.

Beyond the environmental concerns, some worry that this may also have an effect on summer 2023 tourism, dashing the dreams of those who want to glide along Venice’s canals, and the businesses that want their money.

