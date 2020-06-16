Veteran Missing For More Than a Month Found Dead in Massachusetts VA Hospital Stairwell

A 62-year-old veteran who went missing more than a month ago has been found dead inside a Massachusetts VA hospital, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office. The Middlesex County District Attorney's office says the vet was found Friday by another resident of the Bedford Veteran Affairs Hospital campus.

The man, whom the district attorney did not name, was last seen May 8 and was reported missing on May 13. The man was found in the same clothes he was last seen in, the district attorney said.

The district attorney’s office is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of his death, a spokeswoman told CNN. The man was a resident of Caritas Communities, a non-profit dedicated to preventing homelessness, the spokeswoman added.

The non-profit runs out of a small section of Bedford Veterans Quarters and leases a space on the VA hospital campus.

