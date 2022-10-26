Victoria Beckham Won’t Commit to Full Spice Girls Reunion Tour but Would Agree to Be a Hologram

First Published: 12:24 PM PDT, October 26, 2022

Beckham, 48, appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and told host Andy Cohen how she felt if the group were to ever hit the road.

Posh spice can’t give fans what they want, what they really, really want.

Victoria Beckham said she couldn’t commit to a full-on Spice Girls reunion tour but is up for a hologram version of herself to hit the road with Sporty, Scary, Baby, and Ginger, People reported.

"I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls," she said. "But I think now with everything else I've got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn't commit to that."

The fashion mogul was then asked by the host on Monday’s show if she would be interested in doing a hologram tour like ABBA, who is also managed by the same person as Spice Girls – Simon Fuller, and she said yes.

"That's a great idea," Beckham said. "That is a good idea."

Beckham, who appeared on the show with actress Anne Hathaway, both made the same joke about "Hologram Spice,” being on the road.

