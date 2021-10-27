Video of a student allegedly being sexually assaulted in a high school bathroom has circulated online.

The incident reportedly happened on the campus of Hamilton High School in Cheviot Hills, California.

"There are pictures on Instagram. There was video being passed around. It's kind of hard to avoid it," one student said.

"There was one female student and a group of males in the bathroom," LAPD Detective Brett Hopkins revealed. "It is not clear how many were involved, but one had sexual contact with her."



LAPD also says they are working on getting the photos and video out of circulation.

The school principal sent a recorded message to the parents and guardians of Hamilton High School students. In it, she acknowledges that police are investigating but gives no details into the alleged assault.

"To our knowledge, for the time being, there were no injuries," she said in the video. "A school crisis team was activated, and students were given the opportunity to speak to counselors about their concerns."

Though pictures and video remain on Instagram and TikTok, Inside Edition Digital has chosen not to show them.

