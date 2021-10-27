Video of California Teen Allegedly Being Sexually Assaulted in a Bathroom Circulates Online
The horrific incident reportedly happened on the campus of Hamilton High School in Cheviot Hills.
Video of a student allegedly being sexually assaulted in a high school bathroom has circulated online.
The incident reportedly happened on the campus of Hamilton High School in Cheviot Hills, California.
"There are pictures on Instagram. There was video being passed around. It's kind of hard to avoid it," one student said.
"There was one female student and a group of males in the bathroom," LAPD Detective Brett Hopkins revealed. "It is not clear how many were involved, but one had sexual contact with her."
LAPD also says they are working on getting the photos and video out of circulation.
The school principal sent a recorded message to the parents and guardians of Hamilton High School students. In it, she acknowledges that police are investigating but gives no details into the alleged assault.
"To our knowledge, for the time being, there were no injuries," she said in the video. "A school crisis team was activated, and students were given the opportunity to speak to counselors about their concerns."
Though pictures and video remain on Instagram and TikTok, Inside Edition Digital has chosen not to show them.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI SaysNews
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at AuctionEntertainment
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002Crime
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard SmashOffbeat
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean SeaOffbeat