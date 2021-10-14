A Virginia realtor was fatally shot by an 84-year-old buyer who was reportedly unhappy with the home he purchased sight unseen. After a confrontation with police, the man shot himself, according to a published report.

Albert A. Baglione was armed when Portsmouth, Virginia, officers arrived at the home located in a cul-de-sac in the Shea Farms community about 6 p.m. on Friday night, according to a press release by the Portsmouth Police Department.

After Baglione confessed to shooting 41-year-old realtor Soren Arn-Oelschlegel, he shut the door on officers. Seconds later officers heard a gunshot. A SWAT team found Baglione dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said, Fox News reported.

Neighbors said Baglione, who was from Alabama, had purchased the home without seeing it in person. He moved into the single-story, 750-square-foot home, on Thursday, and reportedly “called a real estate agent Friday to return the house,” the neighbor said, according to WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Virginia.

Baglione “said it didn’t look the same as it did in the pictures,” his neighbor told the newspaper. “He told his son he was unhappy and that he was going to talk to his agent about it,” the news station reported.

Before Baglione took his own life, he had reportedly called his son to confess to the alleged murder, Fox reported.

On Oct. 4, Baglione purchased the home for $160,000. He had seen it in an online listing and paid cash before actually visiting the home, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

The day after the purchase was made, Arn-Oelschlegel had reportedly wrote in a Facebook post congratulating the new homeowner. "Congratulations to my out-of-town buyer. I’m so happy I was able to find him a home that fit his needs,” he said, Fox reported.

Friends and colleagues of Arn-Oelschlegel, who had worked for Long & Foster Real Estate in Suffolk, Virginia, were devastated and heartbroken by the tragic news.

”Our Long & Foster family is devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved colleague and friend, Soren Arn-Oelschlegel,” the company wrote. “His loss will be felt not only across our company, but also the greater real estate community and Hampton Roads region.”

Arn-Oelschlegel had also been a longtime member of the Hampton Roads Pride. The president, Rudy Almanzor described Arn-Oelschlegel as a dynamic person, who “worked hard and, played hard,” WTRK reported.

"The LGBTQ community of Hampton Roads has lost a vibrant person [who's] hard to replace," Almanzor said.

The non-profit plans to hold a memorial service to honor Arn-Oelschlegel in the coming days, the news outlet reported.

