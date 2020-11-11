Virginia OBGYN Javaid Perwaiz Convicted of Performing Unnecessary Surgeries on Women for Years to Turn Profit

A 70-year-old OBGYN from Chesapeake, Virginia who was charged with performing unnecessary surgeries and procedures on women for years, has been found guilty Monday of 52 felony fraud charges, but was acquitted of eight others. Dr. Javaid Perwaiz faces 465 years in prison, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sentencing is set for March 31.

The jury had been deliberating since Wednesday inside a Northfork court. They told U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith they were unable to unanimously agree on one count, which was later dismissed by Beach Smith.

Prosecutors said the doctor was taking advantage of his patients’ trust and performed unneeded surgeries and procedures to fund a lavish lifestyle for himself. Prosecutors said he made $2.3 million in purchases on his credit card, including expensive cars such as Ferraris, Mercedes, Bentleys and Jaguars. They also said he purchased expensive gifts for himself and his staff with the money made from such procedures and surgeries.

The Virginian Pilot reported that more than 50 witnesses testified, including many former patients and employees. Some of his patients said they were told they could get cancer or that they had cancer in order to have the surgeries. Others said he performed unnecessary surgeries, which was a violation of trust.

There were only two witnesses for the defense, including Perwaiz himself.

The FBI began investigating Perwaiz in September 2018 after they were given a tip from a hospital employee who suspected the doctor was performing unnecessary operations. In November 2019, he was arrested and has been held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail ever since.

Perwaiz, who has been practicing in the area since the 1980s. He immigrated to the U.S. from Pakistan in the 1970s. Prosecutors focused their case on the last 10 years of the disgraced doctor’s practice.

