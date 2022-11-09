Were the Midterm Elections an Indication That Trump's Reign Over the GOP Is Coming to an End? Some Say So.

Many are viewing the results of midterm elections as a disaster for former President Donald Trump and a triumph for his rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The election failed to deliver the much talked about “red wave,” instead turning into what some have called a “little ripple.”

Trump is said to be "livid" and “screaming at everyone" after many of his hand-picked candidates fizzled.

Dr. Mehmet Oz was defeated in Pennsylvania by Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Trump-backed former football star Herschel Walker’s race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia has gone into a runoff and as of Wednesday afternoon, his pick Kari Lake appearing to struggle against Katie Hobbs in the race for Governor of Arizona.

Trump is blaming others, including his wife Melania, for advising him to back Dr. Oz, saying it was “not her best decision, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

And some prominent Republicans are turning on Trump.

“Trump, he lost the White House in 2020, he lost the House; this was supposed to be the ‘Red Wave,’ and people are talking about it as a trickle,” “CBS Mornings” co-anchor Tony Dokoupil tells Inside Edition. “People are looking at Trump and wondering, ‘Is that the guy who stepped in it again… maybe it time for him to exit stage left.’”

Trump hosted an election night party at Mar-a-Lago, but there was little to celebrate.

Even the Trump candidate who won, J.D. Vance in Ohio, didn't thank him, instead saying “I want to thank the Republican leadership.”

The night belonged to DeSantis, as he won re-election as Florida's governor in a landslide. Some believe he is the “heir apparent” to the Republican leadership should Trump step aside, but that appears very unlikely to happen. Trump is expected to declare for 2024 next week and is already attacking DeSantis, taking credit for his success.

"If he runs, he could hurt himself very badly,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal. “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering.”

But Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain wrote today that, “Last night was the final nail in Trump's political coffin.”

“The GOP is not a Trump cult,” she wrote. “The party must give the voters what they want and they've made it obvious.”

